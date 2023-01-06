Manchester City trio help close gap on Arsenal: Premier League team of the week

Premier League games come thick and fast this time of year and even more so this season as the fixture list looks to recover from the one-month break for the World Cup in Qatar.

It was a potentially crucial round for Manchester City in their hopes of retaining the title as the champions travelled to face a struggling Chelsea side on Thursday night aiming to close the eight-point gap created by leaders Arsenal.

Coming off the back of a 1-1 home draw against lowly Everton, City responded to a below-par first half at Stamford Bridge by claiming a 1-0 win, courtesy of Riyad Mahrez's goal, to reduce the Gunners' lead to five points.

The round got underway on Monday evening when Brentford, without key player Ivan Toney, dealt a fresh setback to Liverpool's top four hopes with a 3-1 home victory.

Tuesday saw four matches take place as Arsenal and third-placed Newcastle played out a goalless draw, Brighton thrashed Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park, high-flying Fulham defeated Leicester City 1-0 at King Power Stadium, and Manchester United maintained their top-four push with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

On Wednesday, Nottingham Forest earned their first away win of the season by beating bottom side Southampton 1-0, Leeds and West Ham shared the points in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road, Tottenham returned to winning ways by beating Crystal Palace 4-0 at Selhurst Park, and the Midlands derby between Aston Villa and Wolves ended 1-1.

City's 1-0 win at Chelsea then completed the latest set of fixtures, although officially the round will conclude with Chelsea's match against London rivals Fulham next Thursday.

