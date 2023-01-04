Man United v Bournemouth player ratings: Casemiro 8, Rashford 7; Mepham 4, Solanke 6

Manchester United eased to a 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Tuesday, strengthening their grip on a Premier League top-four place after a fourth straight league win.

A first-half goal from Brazil World Cup star Casemiro and second-half strikes from England internationals Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford gave Erik ten Hag's men a ninth win in 10 games in all competitions.

United, who lost their first two Premier League games of the season, have now garnered 35 points from 17 games – level with third-placed Newcastle United and five points ahead of Tottenham, in fifth.

United are still coming to terms with the departure of superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was unveiled at his new Saudi club, Al Nassr, on Tuesday.

Rashford has become the main man up front this season, with Ronaldo playing a bit-part role even before his departure in November, and the 25-year-old scored United's third goal in the 86th minute to add gloss to the scoreline.