Arsenal v Newcastle United player ratings: Martinelli 5, Saka 8; Trippier 8, Wilson 5

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United on Tuesday but still extended their lead to eight points at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's men had the better of the match at a packed Emirates Stadium but rarely threatened to break down the division's tightest defence.

The Magpies, who have suffered just one defeat in the Premier League all season, are in the mix for a top-four finish and sit third in the table.

Both sides had penalty appeals waved away and had to be content with a point after a fractious encounter of nine yellow cards but few clear-cut chances.

Eddie Nketiah was denied a late winner by a fine save from Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope as the hosts failed to score in the league for the first time this season.

“I think it was a very, very good defensive display and great mentality from the group,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

“You saw good teamwork and a collective effort. I think Arsenal are very good and pose different problems so we knew defensively we needed to be rock solid.”

Manager Arteta was unhappy that Dan Burn escaped punishment for a second-half shirt pull on Gabriel, while his players surrounded referee Andrew Madley in added time following a possible handball in the box by Magpies substitute Jacob Murphy.

“I’m really proud, the way we played, the way we dominated the game, the approach that we had from the beginning,” said the Spaniard.

“We lacked that spark in the final third to find that opening … And then there were two scandalous penalties. Both of them. It is a penalty or not a penalty and they were both penalties.”

