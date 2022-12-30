Premier League predictions: Man United march on; Newcastle maintain momentum

The World Cup only just behind us, and the Premier League is back in full swing with the usual mixed bag of fixtures over the New Year.

Boxing Day saw parity maintained at the top, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle all winning after the lengthy break, and they will all be looking to keep it that way as the games come thick and fast.

The latest round starts on Friday night with West Ham hosting Brentford, and Liverpool at home to Leicester City.

Saturday sees six fixtures, including Manchester United's trip to Wolves, then Manchester City home to Everton, and finally leaders Arsenal at Brighton.

On New Year's Day, Tottenham host Aston Villa and Chelsea go to Nottingham Forest.

And that's it, before they all start again on January 2.

