Liverpool trio and history-making Haaland selected: Premier League team of the week

The Premier league returned from its lengthy break for the Qatar World Cup this week and offered an immediate reminder of why it's considered the most entertaining league in the world.

The traditional Boxing Day fixture list began with an enthralling 2-2 draw between Brentford and Tottenham as Spurs fought back from 2-0 down to claim a point, and the goals continued to flow from there.

Fulham eased to a 3-0 victory at nine-man Crystal Palace, Newcastle continued their push for Champions League football with their own 3-0 win at Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion were too good for struggling Southampton in a 3-1 win at St Mary's, and Wolves climbed off the bottom of the table with a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Everton.

In the evening game, Liverpool returned from an end-to-end game at Villa Park with a 3-1 victory, before Arsenal recovered from conceding to West Ham to win 3-1 at Emirates Stadium and temporarily extend their lead at the top.

On Tuesday, Chelsea ended a run of three straight league defeats to beat Bournemouth 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United proved too strong for Nottingham Forest in a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Champions Manchester City then concluded the round with a 3-1 win at Leeds United, where Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals.

