Boca Juniors and Racing to contest Argentine Super Cup in Abu Dhabi

The Argentine Super Cup will be played outside the country for the first time in Abu Dhabi on January 20 when Boca Juniors face Racing Club, the country's football association have announced.

The Argentine FA and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council signed a four-year partnership in June 2022 to have a series of football events between both countries.

READ MORE Amrabat, Salah and the Arab sportsmen to watch in 2023

On November 16, more than 36,000 packed inside the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as Argentina played their final warm-up game before the World Cup, beating the UAE 5-0.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni delighted the fans by playing Lionel Messi for the whole match – the captain went on to lift the trophy a few weeks later.

"After the first successful experience of Argentina's last friendly match with the United Arab Emirates National Team just before the start of the World Cup, the ADSC and the AFA continued their plans to strengthen football and sporting ties with the organisation of the Argentine Super Cup Final 2022 agreed for Friday 20 January 2023," AFA said in a statement on Thursday.

Boca Juniors were crowned league champions in October while Racing Club won the Champions Cup in November.