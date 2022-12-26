'Top level' Haaland can score 800 goals - De Bruyne

Norwegian star Erling Haaland has been backed by Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne to score 800 goals in his career as the 22-year-old gets ready for the resumption of the Premier League after the World Cup.

Haaland returns to action against Leeds on Wednesday, having already scored 24 goals in just 19 appearances since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Read more Arsenal looking to strengthen again as Mikel Arteta sticks to his guns

Haaland gave a glimpse of what to expect in the new year as he scored in the 3-2 League Cup win over Liverpool.

The Norwegian has more than 200 goals under his belt in senior football and looks good for many more. Also, since he did not feature in the Qatar World Cup as his team did not qualify, Haaland is expected to be in top shape to take the league by storm against weary defences.

Haaland returns to the city of his birth when the champions resume their Premier League title defence at Leeds.

Expand Autoplay Nathan Ake of Manchester City scores his team's third goal during the League Cup match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Getty

De Bruyne knows a thing or two about top-class goal scorers, having enjoyed an excellent partnership with the club's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero. He also combined well with Romelu Lukaku for Belgium and played alongside Fernando Torres and Samuel Eto'o in his younger days at Chelsea.

But Haaland seems a class apart.

"It is very hard to compare because they are all totally different," De Bruyne was quoted as saying by the Press Association. "They play in the same position but some are physical players, some are speed demons and they can all score goals for fun.

"Erling hasn't because of his age, but they have all scored 300 or 400 goals. Erling is so obsessed with goals he can maybe go beyond that.

"He already has about 200 goals, so he can probably go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays fit and does the things that he does.

"I don't really compare them because that is not the way I look at football but Erling is a top-level striker."

De Bruyne said Haaland has age on his side, which means he can dominate the game for many years.

"He is still a young boy enjoying his life and he takes his football very seriously. He loves scoring goals, so I think that is the most unique thing he has," he added.