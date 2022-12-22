Manchester United v Burnley ratings: Rashford 8, Eriksen 7; Maatsen 7, Beyer 4

Marcus Rashford scored a superb solo effort as Manchester United moved into the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Returning to action after the World Cup - and for their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure - United went ahead in the 27th minute through a close-range finish from Christian Eriksen.

The advantage was then doubled 12 minutes into the second half when Rashford, who scored three goals for England in Qatar, darted from his own half into the visitors' box before drilling into the net.

"There is space in front of you and you're almost waiting for the right time to get a pass off but the gap opened and thankfully it went in," Rashford told Sky Sports.

It was Rashford's first match since England's World Cup quarter-final loss to France, with the forward saying: "It was such a disappointing feeling to be knocked out and you have to pick yourselves up.

"There is no time to feel sorry for yourself. You need to pick up results and thankfully we did that today."

