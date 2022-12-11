Mohamed Salah and Liverpool return to action in Dubai - in pictures

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were beaten 3-1 in their opening Dubai Super Cup contest against Lyon on Sunday.

The Reds are building up for the return of club football after the World Cup, with their League Cup fourth-round tie at Manchester City first up on December 22 before the Premier League restarts on Boxing Day.

Liverpool were without a host of World Cup stars in Dubai, including Jordan Henderson, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, but Mohamed Salah took part against French Ligue 1 Lyon at Al Maktoum Stadium, home of Al Nasr.

Fabio Carvalho gave Liverpool an early lead, but Lyon hit back with two goals from Alexandre Lacazette and one from Bradley Barcola.

The Reds were then beaten 5-3 in a penalty shootout, which took its traditional place despite the 90-minute result.

The Reds are in the Middle East for a warm weather training camp, and they will also face Italian giants AC Milan on Friday.

