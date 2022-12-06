Who are Al Nassr - the Saudi Arabia club trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on £200m a year?

Though we know Cristiano Ronaldo's current whereabouts as he prepares to aid Portugal overcome Switzerland in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, where he will head post-Qatar remains a hot topic.

According to reports, the 37-year-old has agreed a blockbuster deal to sign with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr on a £200 million-a-year contract that would make him the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Who are Al Nassr?

The Riyadh club are one of Saudi Arabia's most well known and decorated clubs who regularly compete for honours both domestically and in Asia. Al Nassr have won nine Saudi Premier League titles, six King's Cups, three Crown Prince's Cups, three Federation Cups and two Saudi Super Cups. In 1995 they reached their only Asian Champions League final, losing to South Korea's Ilhwa Chunma.

Al Nassr play their home matches at Mrsool Park and are coached by former Roma and Marseille coach Rudi Garcia. They are currently second in the Saudi league table, three points behind Al Shabab.

Why is Ronaldo considering their offer?

The Portuguese is on the lookout for new employers having "mutually agreed" to terminate his contract at Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which he launched a tirade against the club hierarchy and criticised first-team coach Erik ten Hag.

Is he likely to accept?

Though neither player nor club have commented officially on the reports, if the numbers being reported are correct, it's hard to see any player, let alone an unemployed one in the twilight of his career, turning down such a jaw-dropping offer.

Ronaldo hinted at contact with the Kingdom during his interview with Piers Morgan, which eventually led to a parting of the ways with United, that he turned down a£305 million deal to join an unnamed Saudi Arabian club in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal passes the ball during a training session at Al Shahaniya SC on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Getty Images

Who would he play alongside?

Should Ronaldo accept, he will potentially line up alongside several players who have enjoyed fleeting moments at the Qatar World Cup alongside him.

Defender Sultan Al Ghannam's introduction as a late substitute helped Saudi Arabia pull off the shock of the tournament as Herve Renard's side beat Argentina in their Group C opener.

Ronaldo could partner Vincent Aboubakar in attack. The Cameroon striker scored one of the goals of the tournament with an inch-perfect lob over Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić in their first group match and also scored the winner against Brazil before being sent off for his celebrations.

Other familiar names include former Arsenal and Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, former Brazil midfielder Luiz Gustavo and attacking Argentine midfielder Pity Martinez.

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar could soon become a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo. AFP

When could he join?

Although he is a free agent following his exit from Manchester United, Ronaldo is not allowed to sign for a new club until January 1 as he was contracted to the Premier League club when the last transfer window closed.

He had just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United.

Is Ronaldo still a top-level player?

While his powers appear to be on the wane somewhat, there is no doubting Ronaldo is still capable of scoring goals at the highest level.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star, who is appearing in what is almost certainly his last World Cup, has been a shadow of his former self in Qatar but his controversial penalty in the 3-2 win over Ghana saw him become the first men's player to score at five World Cup finals. It was his 118th international goal - a record.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals across competitions for Uited n 2021/22 but has managed only three this term and seen his game time limited due to a fractious relationship with Ten Hag.

In October, former Real Madrid and Juventus star Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of a glittering club career when he netted in the 2-1 Premier League win against Everton.