Manchester City v Chelsea player ratings: Ortega 9, Grealish 8; Hall 7, Kovacic 4

Manchester City negotiated a heavyweight League Cup tie with Chelsea as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured a 2-0 home win on Wednesday to send them into the fourth round.

READ MORE Mahrez and Alvarez on target as Manchester City breeze past Chelsea

City manager Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the line-up that scraped a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but still named a team brimming with talent.

Chelsea, last season's beaten finalists, also fielded a strong side and 18-year-old Lewis Hall made his debut for the club but City dominated the game and were worthy winners.

Jack Grealish, the Premier League's most expensive signing, was one of City's standout player and created a number of chances but it was Mahrez who broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute from a free kick.

Alvarez doubled City's lead five minutes later, sending a spectacular crossfield ball towards Mahrez and knocking the loose ball in from close range after Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had parried the Algerian's low strike.

Nick Judd has provided the player ratings from the match at the Etihad in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.