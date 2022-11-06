Chelsea v Arsenal player ratings: Sterling 6, Aubameyang 3; Saliba 8 Jesus 7

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League after Gabriel's second-half goal earned them a 1-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta's side made it 11 wins from 13 league games thanks to a close-range finish from the Brazilian defender following a Bukayo Saka corner.

The Gunners are two points clear of second-placed Manchester City after the champions briefly took pole position with a win against Fulham on Saturday.

This was an even sweeter victory than their other landmark successes this term as it came at the expense of former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang was anonymous in his first meeting with his old team since he was stripped of the captaincy and sold to Barcelona in January after Arteta lost patience with the Gabon forward's repeated disciplinary issues.

Seventh-placed Chelsea lacked Arsenal's urgency and now trail the leaders by 13 points, with even a top-four finish looking far from certain.

