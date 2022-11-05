Manchester City v Fulham player ratings: Cancelo 4, Haaland 8; Pereira 7, Robinson 4

Erling Haaland came off the bench to send 10-man Manchester City to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday.

The Norwegian striker’s injury-time penalty moved City above Arsenal, who play Chelsea on Sunday.

It sparked huge celebrations inside the Etihad Stadium on a day when City looked set to be frustrated by a well-organised Fulham and potentially lose ground at the top.

Haaland was brought on as a 64th-minute substitute, with the Premier League champions struggling to find the winner.

He had the ball in the net when heading home a Kevin De Bruyne cross from close range, only for the effort to be ruled out by VAR for offside.

But Haaland was given another chance deep into stoppage time when Antonee Robinson brought down De Bruyne in the box.

Haaland stepped up and converted his spot kick, despite Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno getting a touch.

