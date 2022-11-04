Arsenal player ratings v Zurich: Tierney 8, Jesus 7, Nketiah 8

Kieran Tierney’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 home victory for Arsenal over Zurich and top spot in Europa League Group A on Thursday.

Tierney’s superb 25-yard strike secured Arsenal a win in a game they largely dominated but had to withstand pressure from the Swiss side at the end to finish with 15 points, two ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

The eight group winners qualify for the last 16 while the runners-up compete in the play-offs where they face the teams that came third in their Champions League groups, with potential opponents including Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus. The draw for the next stage will be held on Monday.

Arsenal spurned numerous opportunities to double their advantage and were almost made to pay.

Gabriel Jesus unwittingly kept out a goal-bound shot from teammate Fabio Vieira when it struck him a few yards out with goalkeeper Yanick Brecher beaten.

Zurich had the ball in the back of the net from a rare foray forward in the second half, but Adrian Guerrero was flagged for offside, and they wasted a number of late chances to snatch a draw.

"He was really good,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of Scotland international Tierney, who has found himself out of the first-choice starting XI this season.

“Kieran is showing a lot of maturity. He has respected certain decisions we have taken. He has played a lot of minutes and today he scored a great goal. That's what we demand of the players: to be ready to make a difference.

“Everybody has to be ready and is important because we don't have the biggest squad. They have been important in the league and the Europa League.”

