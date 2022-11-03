Premier League predictions: Arsenal beat Chelsea in derby, Spurs and Liverpool all square

There are just two more rounds of Premier League fixtures to go before attentions turn to the World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal currently top the table, two points clear of Manchester City with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United occupying third and fourth, respectively.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest prop up the rest, one point behind Wolves and two places shy of Leicester City.

This week's fixtures kick off on Saturday with Leeds United against Bournemouth at Elland Road, Manchester City entertaining Fulham, Forest face-off with Brentford in the Midlands, Wolves tackle Brighton at Molineaux, while Everton take on Leicester City on Merseyside.

Sunday starts with Chelsea and Arsenal's derby battle at Stamford Bridge, then Aston Villa play host to Manchester United, Southampton take on Newcastle on the south coast, West Ham United are up against Crystal Palace at the London Stadium. Spurs clash with Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the late game.

