Arsenal and Newcastle players selected after big wins: Premier League team of the week

It was a weekend of shocks, dramatic fight-backs and plenty of goals in the Premier League as Arsenal and Manchester City continue to tussle at the top of the table.

The weekend began early Saturday afternoon with champions City temporarily moving top of the standings after a 1-0 win at Leicester City, courtesy of Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free-kick.

Five matches followed at the traditional Saturday kick-off slot, with Brighton & Hove Albion thrashing Chelsea 4-1 on Graham Potter's return to the Amex Stadium; Tottenham fighting back from 2-0 down at Bournemouth to win 3-2; Newcastle maintaining their top-four push with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Aston Villa; Crystal Palace edging struggling Southampton 1-0; and Brentford and Wolves playing out a 1-1 draw.

Saturday evening saw a goalless draw between Fulham and Everton at Craven Cottage, before Leeds United stunned Liverpool with a 2-1 win at Anfield.

On Sunday, Arsenal dominated Nottingham Forest 5-0 to return to the top of the table, followed by Manchester United's 1-0 victory against West Ham which saw Marcus Rashford score his 100th goal for the club.

