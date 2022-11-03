Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb ratings: Zakaria 8, Havertz 7; Livakovic 8, Ademi 5

Denis Zakaria scored on his Chelsea debut as the Blues came from behind to beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and end their Champions League group stage campaign on a positive note.

Chelsea fell behind in the sixth minute when the home defence reacted poorly to a cross and Bruno Petkovic was able to head in from close range.

A well-worked move brought Chelsea their equaliser as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backheeled the ball to Raheem Sterling inside the box and the England attacker kept his cool to slot home.

On-loan Juventus midfielder Zakaria then sealed a dream debut as he drove in a low shot midway through the first half that squeezed over the line despite Sadegh Moharrami's attempt to clear.

But the game ended on a sour note when England left-back Ben Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time with a hamstring injury putting his World Cup hopes in doubt.

Chilwell grabbed the back of his left thigh after making a sprint, falling to the ground before being helped from the field by Chelsea's medical staff.

"It doesn't look positive, but it's a hamstring. We'll have to scan it and see what it is," Chelsea manager Graham Potter told BT Sport.

Chilwell's Chelsea team mate Reece James has been ruled out of the Qatar tournament after suffering a knee injury, and Manchester City right back Kyle Walker is struggling with a groin problem.

Chelsea finshed top of Group E, three points ahead of AC Milan, who thrashed FC Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday.

