Haaland a doubt for Manchester City after fever and 'knock to foot' against Dortmund

Erling Haaland could be a doubt for Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester City after the Norwegian striker was removed at half time of Tuesday's Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund with a fever and a "knock to his foot", manager Pep Guardiola said.

City played out a goalless draw with Dortmund, after Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty, to secure top spot in Group G, and Guardiola lauded his players' efforts of advancing to the last 16 with one game remaining.

"When you qualify with one game left, it is the biggest compliment to the team," he said. "We make an exceptional group stage - every game we played, we did really well.

"We will play Sevilla, with fresh people who didn’t play regularly and the same in the Carabao Cup and focus in the Premier League on these three finals we have - Leicester away, then Fulham and Brentford and after, as everyone knows, the World Cup.

"The most important thing is when we come back from the World Cup and the Champions League is back we will be there with the most important clubs in Europe."

However, Guardiola could be left counting the cost of City's hectic schedule, with both Joao Cancelo and Haaland taken off at half time.

"Joao with fever made an incredible effort," he said. "I want to say thank you to Joao because we don't have Sergio [Gomez] or Kyle [Walker] and John [Stones] made an effort to come back.

"I appreciate what they have done and Julian made an incredible effort defensively. It was so difficult for him but in general, especially in the second half, we did a good performance."

On Haaland, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions for City so far this season, Guardiola added: "Three things: I saw him so tired. Second one, he had a little bit of influenza in his body. Like Joao - Joao had a fever.

"Then the third, he had a knock to his foot. That’s why he was not able to play the second half."