Cucurella trains with Chelsea for Champions League but Koulibaly injured - in pictures

Chelsea will have one eye on the Champions League knockout stage when they face RB Salzburg in Austria on Tuesday.

The Blues are still unbeaten under Graham Potter and will be hoping to continue their revival, which was halted to a degree following the last-gasp draw with Manchester United.

However, they will have to manage without Kalidou Koulibaly, who remains injured. The Senegalese defender missed the United game due to a knee problem and will not travel to Austria.

"It's not too serious," Potter told Chelsea's website.

"This game was too soon for him. We're hoping to get him on the grass Wednesday or Thursday."

Someone who is likely to be involved is Marc Cucurella, despite being taken off early in recent games.

"He's had a couple of issues, a bit of illness. He has been on antibiotics, but he's a lot better," Potter said.

"He's good, ready to fight for the team, ready to play. He’s a resilient character."