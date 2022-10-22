Forest v Liverpool ratings: Kouyate 8, Awoniyi 7; Salah 4, Gomez 3

Nottingham Forest shocked Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to secure only their second win of the season.

Read more Aleksandar Kolarov backs Man City to make it five Premier League titles in six years

Taiwo Awoniyi struck in the 55th-minute to end Liverpool’s mini-revival, which saw them beat Rangers, Manchester City and West Ham in their previous three games.

Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for the first team, but he produced the decisive moment to lift Forest off the foot of the table.

“To score against Liverpool is a day I will never forget,” he told BBC Sport. “I will always to be grateful to Liverpool for scouting me from Nigeria and scoring against them is amazing.”

The win eased the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper, who also used to coach at Liverpool.

Liverpool were without the firepower of the injured Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and it showed as they lacked the spark needed against Forest.

"The performance I can kind of explain, the result not to be honest," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"We arrived with consistency but we had six games with a limited squad playing three high intense games. That's how it is, we cannot change that and we have to fight through."