'Dream is over': Former Real Madrid and Juventus star Higuain calls time on career

Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain brought the curtain down on his illustrious career on Monday night after Inter Miami's defeat to New York City FC in the Major League Soccer playoffs, declaring: "The dream is over."

Higuain, 34, announced his decision to retire earlier this month but was unable to add to the 11 major club trophies he has won throughout his career after Miami's 3-0 loss at Citi Field.

Following the final whistle, a tearful Higuain stood hunched over in silence for several minutes.

"I felt like what I had loved the most as a job had ended. It was half my life, my career, 17-and-a-half years," Higuain said.

"Images from my entire career came to my mind. What I lived, what I worked, what I experienced and I'm leaving very happy because I gave it all until today. That's the most important thing.

"The dream is over and another life begins."

Higuain began his career at River Plate before making a name for himself at Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus, moving to Inter Miami in 2020. He scored over 300 goals in his club career and 31 times for Argentina.

During his time at Napoli, Higuain scored 36 league goals in the 2015/16 season to equal Gino Rossetti's 87-year-old record for most goals in a single Italian top-flight season.

Higuain, who won three La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey with Madrid and three Serie A crowns and two Coppa Italias during his time at Juventus, said that his biggest achievement was being known as a "good person" throughout his career.

He added that he was interested in working in the "mental coaching" side of the sport.

"It is the most important part of the game," Higuain said. "You can have all the skill and all the talent but if you aren't right mentally, it doesn't count for much."