Arsenal player ratings v Bodo/Glimt: Sambi Lokonga 8, Saka 7, Nketiah 5

Arsenal earned a 1-0 victory at Bodo/Glimt on Thursday to make it three Europa League wins in a row as they took another step towards securing top spot in Group A.

The Gunners took the lead in the 24th minute when Bukayo Saka's deflected shot inside the box caught Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Khaikin off guard and bounced inside the lower left post.

Mikel Arteta's team enjoyed possession in the first half and dominated the game, with Glimt struggling to build up momentum.

The hosts showed more aggression in the second half as they were roared on by their enthusiastic crowd and created several half-chances in the first 20 minutes after halftime.

However, Saka's strike was enough to win the game as neither team managed to find clear-cut opportunities at either end of the pitch.

