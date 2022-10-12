PSG v Benfica player ratings: Mbappe 7, Neymar 5; Aursnes 7, Grimaldo 6

Paris St Germain were held to a 1-1 home draw by Benfica in their Champions League Group H clash on Tuesday, as Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the French side amid swirling rumours about his future.

Mbappe netted with a first-half penalty before Joao Mario equalised with another spot kick in the 62nd minute to give the visitors a deserved share of the points as PSG failed to win for the third game in a row in all competitions.

Mbappe, who is the subject of recent speculation that claims he wants to leave PSG in January, also found the net with a bicycle kick four minutes from full time but his effort was ruled out for an obvious offside.

The result left PSG top of the group on eight points from four games, ahead of Benfica on goals scored.

Juventus are third on three points, ahead of Maccabi Haifa after they were stunned 2-0 by the Israeli team earlier on Tuesday.

