Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund score late to earn dramatic draw with Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund claimed a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on Saturday after Anthony Modeste scored four minutes into added time at the Westfalenstadion.

Modeste, who has been heavily criticised for a lack of output since moving from Cologne earlier in the season, came off the bench in the 70th minute and set up a 74th minute goal for teenage forward Youssoufa Moukoko.

READ MORE Bayern Munich crush Viktoria Plzen to break Champions League record

The French striker then headed in the equaliser at the last possible moment from a superb cross from defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

Bringing his children onto the field immediately after the game, Modeste told Sky he had "copped plenty of criticism" since making the move to Dortmund.

"I complained during the week that I wasn't getting enough crosses - that's why I was a little surprised (when Schlotterbeck's cross came towards me)."

There was no shortage of spite in the early stages of a fixture which has been increasingly fiery in recent years, with three yellow cards in the first 14 minutes including one to Jude Bellingham for a foul on close friend and former England age-group teammate Jamal Musiala.

Bayern were reduced to 10 men in the 90th minute when Kingsley Coman picked up a second yellow for a challenge on Karim Adeyemi.

In the 33rd minute, Musiala cut the ball back to Leon Goretzka at the penalty arc and the midfielder - who spent six years at Dortmund's arch rivals Schalke - drilled in the first goal.

After 53 minutes, a falling Musiala set up Bayern's second, skidding a pass to former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, who scored his fourth goal of the season.

The home side saw a ray of hope in the 74th minute when 17-year-old Moukoko became the youngest goalscorer in 'Der Klassiker' history.

Modeste scuffed a golden chance to equalise in the 83rd minute, but he spared his blushes 10 minutes later, securing Dortmund their first draw of the season.

After the match, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann complained that Bellingham had not seen a second yellow card when he connected with Alphonso Davies' face in the first half.

"There is a suspicion of concussion. That's not surprising, given there was a kick to the face," Nagelsmann told Sky.

Saying the draw was "a fair result", Nagelsmann turned the focus on his own side, saying "we could have closed it down, but we didn't."

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic lauded his team's "deserved" draw, saying: "We threw everything forward" and "needed every single person" to decide the match.

Bayern and Dortmund remain level on points in the Bundesliga table on 16, sitting third and fourth respectively. Surprise early leaders Union Berlin and second-placed Freiburg, both on 17, have the chance to extend the gap on Bayern and Dortmund when they face Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin respectively on Sunday.