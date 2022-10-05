Sterling and Aubameyang train with Chelsea ahead of AC Milan clash - in pictures

Chelsea take on reigning Serie A champions AC Milan on Wednesday with Graham Potter's side looking to secure their first win of this season's Champions League.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Group E game, a result that proved to be manager Thomas Tuchel's final game before he was sacked and replaced by Potter.

Chelsea then drew with 1-1 with Red Bull Salzburg in Potter's first game in charge leaving the London club bottom of the group, three points behind leaders Milan.

Potter secured victory in his first Premier League match at the weekend when Chelsea won 2-1 at Crystal Palace thanks to Conor Gallagher's first goal for the club against the team he was on loan at last season.

Chelsea are fifth in the table, eighty points behind leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand on the Gunners.

Milan started their Euro campaign with a draw at Salzburg and followed that up with a 3-1 win over Zagreb at the San Siro when former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud was among the goals.

The Rossoneri ran out 3-1 winners at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday and are fifth in the table, three points behind joint leaders Napoli and Atalanta.

