Inter Milan v Barcelona player ratings: Calhanoglu 8, Martinez 6; Dembele 8, Lewandowski 5

Inter Milan bounced back after two consecutive losses in Serie A with a crucial Champions League 1-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday thanks to a Hakan Calhanoglu goal.

READ MORE Messi trains with PSG for Champions League amid Barca speculation

The Turkish midfielder slotted home a clinical strike from just outside the area, with the ball going into the corner to the goalkeeper’s right in added time before the break.

The home win lifted Inter to second place in Group C on six points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich and three in front of Barcelona.

Inter and Barca will face each other again next week at the Camp Nou.

Reflecting on the match at San Siro, Danny Lewis has provided his player ratings for the Inter Milan squad while Andy Mitten gives his assessment on Barcelona in the photo gallery above.

To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.