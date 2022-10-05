Messi trains with PSG for Champions League amid Barca speculation - in pictures

Lionel Messi trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on Tuesday for the Champions League clash with Benfica even as speculation continued over his future.

Messi made an unceremonious exit from Camp Nou last year after the club fell into financial turmoil. But after the Argentine great moved to Paris, murmurs of a dream return to Barcelona began.

The star forward has been excellent at PSG this season, amassing seven goals and eight assists in just 12 competitive matches.

Simultaneously, there has been talk of a possible match-up with Robert Lewandowski as Messi is out of contract with PSG at the end of the season.

However, Barca manager Xavi said he does not want to add to the speculation.

"With Leo, let's see, but it's not the moment to talk about it right now," he said.

"You know the love I have for him. He is a friend and I will always wish him the best. Barca is his home, but we're not doing him any favours speaking about [his future], either.

"Let's leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best."

Meanwhile, Benfica and PSG will fight for the outright Group H lead on Wednesday as they both have six points.

PSG edged Nice 2-1 on Saturday with goals from Messi and Kylian Mbappe to retain a two-point lead over Marseille in the French league.