Benzema, Modric and Hazard train with Real Madrid ahead of Champions League - in pictures

Reigning European champions Real Madrid are aiming to make it three Champions League wins out of three when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Carla Ancelotti's side defeated Celtic 3-0 in Glasgow in their opening Group F match and followed that up with a 2-0 home win over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

On the domestic front, Real were held to a 1-1 home draw with Osasuna on Sunday – when striker Karim Benzema missed a penalty – which leaves them second in La Liga behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference.

Shakhtar started their Euro campaign by thrashing Leipzig 4-1 in Germany and then drawing 1-1 at home to Celtic which leaves them two points behind group leaders Real.

In the Ukrainian Premier League on Saturday, Igor Jovicevic's side hammered Metalist 6-1 – with striker Danylo Sikan grabbing a first-half hat-trick – and are one point clear at the top of the table.

"We want to improve and show another attitude, another identity considering that we are going to play against a dangerous team that started the group very well," Ancelotti said on Monday.

"I think it is clear that we did not play our best game on Sunday. We all know that it is a very important game to get to nine points and we are well prepared for it."

