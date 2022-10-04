Kane and Son train for Spurs' Champions League clash with Frankfurt - in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for a quick return to winning ways when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manager Antonio Conte wants his players to take any positives they can from their North London derby defeat to Arsenal as they move on quickly to the next European challenge.

The Spurs suffered a chastening 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in what was their first Premier League game defeat of the season.

The visitors were outplayed for large parts of the game and undone by a red card for Emerson Royal, which Conte said “changed the game”.

Now Spurs travel to Germany for what could be a crunch Champions League fixture, Conte's side having lost their last Group D clash against Sporting.

Their next challenge will be against Europa League winners Frankfurt, who are currently lie sixth in the German Bundesliga and unbeaten away but with only two wins from five home games.

Back-to-back victories over Stuttgart and Union Berlin have raised spirits, while they bounced back from losing 3-0 to Sporting Lisbon in their Group D opener by winning 1-0 in Marseille.

