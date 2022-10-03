Al Wahda thrash Al Bataeh for first win of Adnoc Pro League season

Al Wahda manager Carlos Carvalhal believes his team finally got the win they deserved after thrashing promoted Al Bataeh 4-0 at the Ittihad Kalba Stadium on Saturday.

Wahda had opened the new Adnoc Pro League season with a draw and two defeats but a brace from Lucas Pimenta and goals from Fares Juma and Sebastian Tagliabue ensured an emphatic victory.

“We deserved this win because we have been playing well and creating lot of scoring chances but not lucky to convert them into goals,” Wahda’s Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal said.

“Bataeh wasn’t an easy side to beat but this time we scored from the chances we created. This result was important for us and gives that much needed confidence to the team, and take the momentum forward.”

Juma opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after timing his run to perfection to head home from Luis Miguel's cross, before Pimenta doubled Wahda's lead with a diving header off an Ismail Matar corner on 76 minutes.

The Brazilian added his second and Wahda's third a minute into added time, with Tagliabue coming off the bench to score the fourth.

Dhafra stun Shabab Al Ahli

Al Dhafra stunned Shabab Al Ahli 3-2 to register their first league win of the season at the Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium, while Al Ain bounced back to beat Kalba 3-0 at home.

Dhafra raced into a 3-0 lead with Ahmed Fawzi on target in the first half, Walid Karoui doubling the lead on 57 minutes and Mohamed Rayhi adding the third two minutes later.

Omar Khrbin closed the gap past the hour and Yahya Al Ghassani struck a minute from time, but Shabab Al Ahli got aran out of time to complete the comeback and slipped to their second defeat of the campaign.

Al Ain responded to their defeat to Al Jazira last time out by recording their second league win at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Soufian Rahimi netted an early goal for the defending champions after Andriy Yarmolenko’s effort crashed against the crossbar and fell into the Moroccan’s path.

Kodjo Laba doubled Al Ain’s lead early in the second half before Caio Canedo sealed the game with a 79th volley.

Sharjah top the table on 12 points after their perfect start, followed by Jazira on 10, Al Wasl (8), and Al Ain (7).