Liverpool v Brighton ratings: Alexander-Arnold 3, Firmino 7; Trossard 9, Sanchez 3

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side are under pressure and lacking confidence after they threw away victory in a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton.

Leandro Trossard completed a late hat-trick – having put his side 2-0 up inside 17 minutes due to some slapdash defending – after Roberto Firmino’s double and Adam Webster’s own goal appeared to have got the hosts out of the hole they had dug for themselves.

But a fourth draw in seven Premier League outings did little for a side which is struggling to find their usual metronomic rhythm of rolling out win after win.

Asked if the lack of confidence was a concern, Klopp said: “Concerning I am not sure is the right word but we can’t ignore the fact.

“But the Ajax game (their previous match 18 days ago in which they scored an 89th-minute winner) didn’t give us any kind of rhythm.

“That’s something you usually get from these situations. With the late goal we would have taken a lot of things into the next game, but unfortunately we didn’t play and since then that feeling is pretty much gone.

“We had confident moments today – Bobby for the second goal, you could see a lot of that – but the passing game was not good.

“We passed balls all over the place, which we can only explain by saying we were not confident in that moment, because of how the game started.

“We are under pressure, we don’t ignore that, we don’t increase it every day but it is there.”

