Mina Cup 2023 qualifiers set for Dubai next month

Qualifiers for the second edition of the Mina Cup will begin next month in Dubai.

The qualification tournament – the Mina Cup returns next April - will feature 66 teams from the UAE, competing in four age groups from Under 12 to U18.

The qualifying stage takes place at JA Sports Centre & Shooting Club on October 7 and 8, and October 14, 15, and 16, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

Comprising U12s, U14s, U16s and U18s, qualification will include teams from Empire Sports Academy, GoPro Sports, Alliance FC, and Dubai City FC alongside sides from Barca Academy, La Liga Academy, Inter Academy Dubai, and Manchester City Football Schools.

The group-stage draw for the Mina Cup qualifiers will be staged on Thursday, at 4pm local time.

Chris Brown, Mina Cup founder, said in a statement: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring together some of the excellent youth teams in the UAE to compete and book their spots in the next year's main Mina Cup tournament.

“The first edition of the Mina Cup was a huge success, and that has motivated us to make the next year’s tournament bigger and better.”

The inaugural Mina Cup took place in Jebel Ali in April and boasted teams from Barcelona, Manchester City and La Liga. Organisers aim to establish the tournament as the world’s leading youth competition.

Mina Cup matches are available live through a partnership with Recast, a UK-based digital streaming platform. Viewers also have access to match highlights, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.

Brown added: “I see this as an opportunity for the talented youngsters in the region to showcase their skills and grab the opportunity to play against their international counterparts in the main tournament, next year. We are also delighted to offer fans and families an enhanced digital viewing experience through Recast.”