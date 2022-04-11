Manchester City Football Schools and other young talent make their mark at Mina Cup

The event being held in Jebel Ali has attracted sides from as far afield as Mexico, the UK, Austria, Indonesia and India

Paul Radley
Apr 11, 2022
While Raheem Sterling, Ben Foden and all the other stars of Manchester City’s first team were playing out a compelling draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, in UAE a junior side bearing their name were showing they can play a bit, too.

Manchester City Football Schools’ Under 12s made an unbeaten start to their Mina Cup campaign in Jebel Ali.

They won all three of their group matches, against Dubai City FC, It’s Just Football and Tanzania’s DarYC Academy, racking up a goal difference of +10 in the process. They will face La Liga Academy in their semi-final on Monday night.

The four age-group competitions of the Mina Cup - U12 up to U18 - will reach their finales at the Centre of Excellence on the same night.

The event, which organisers hope will become the largest youth football competition the world, has attracted sides from as far afield as Mexico, the UK, Austria, Indonesia and India.

English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, Austria’s Sturm Graz, and Mexico’s Unam Pumas have all featured in the three-day competition, as has Barcelona Academy.

Updated: April 11, 2022, 9:25 AM
Manchester City
