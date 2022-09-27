World Cup Group H: Last dance for Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal's galaxy of stars

Portugal were in real danger of missing the World Cup for the first time since 1998, but after scraping through qualification via the play-offs, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will hope to replicate the glory of the 2016 Euros and 2019 Nations League.

Manager Fernando Santos aims to guide his team to a third trophy in his eight years, although he will be concerned that his side have been largely underwhelming in the last two major tournaments, crashing out in the round of 16 at both Euro 2020 and the 2018 World Cup.

READ MORE Struggling Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United legacy now on the line

Still, they will be offered a chance for redemption against Uruguay, who ended their World Cup in Russia four years ago.

Qatar 2022 is likely to be Ronaldo’s last dance in international football. The 37-year-old striker is considered the best Portuguese player of all time after making his debut in 2003 at just 18, and he will attempt to make history once again and become the first player to score in five global finals.

This Portugal team boasts a multitude of Premier League talent, with Manchester City trio Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Siva joining forces with their United rivals Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diego Dalot, along with Liverpool duo Diego Jota and Fabio Carvalho.

And one of the most exciting prospects of this team is Serie A Player of the Season Rafael Leao. The 23-year-old will dream of helping his international side win their first World Cup after steering AC Milan to their first Scudetto in 12 years last term.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos with Cristiano Ronaldo. EPA

Manager: Fernando Santos

Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo

One to watch: Rafael Leao

World Cup finals: 1966, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018

Fixtures: Nov 24 v Ghana; Nov 28 v Uruguay; Dec 2 v South Korea