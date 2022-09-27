Dubai International Sports Conference and Globe Soccer Awards to be held in November

The 2022 Dubai International Sports Conference and accompanying Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will take place in November, moving for the first time from their traditional end-of-year slot because of the Fifa World Cup.

The Dubai International Sports Conference, in its 17th year, and the awards that follow immediately after will be staged at Madinat Jumeirah on November 17. Held in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, organisers said on Tuesday that the conference will include a panel session with “world-renowned coaches”.

This year’s Globe Soccer Awards will once again honour the best players, managers and clubs in the game, while a number of new categories have been introduced, including the “CNN Off The Pitch Award” to “acknowledge the achievements of an individual, club or other football organisation for their impact on wider society, culture, their charitable work or as a role model for others”, organisers said.

Meanwhile, the “Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year Award”, will focus on youth players who excelled last season. November’s event will also for the first time include the Globe Soccer Digital Awards, aimed at recognising the “finest digital media influencers and creators in the football space”.

The nominees for all categories will be announced on October 20, when voting will begin. The winners will be chosen by fans and an international jury of sports coaches, directors and club presidents.

Organisers said last year’s awards received more than 15 million votes from 210-plus countries. The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards were launched in 2010.

At last year’s event, staged in December at Armani Hotel Dubai, France and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was named best men’s player, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Ronaldinho were among the evening's other winners.

Also, Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas was crowned the best women’s player and Roberto Mancini captured the award for best coach after guiding Italy to the Euro 2020 title.