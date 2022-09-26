Al Wahda sign midfielder Allan from Everton on two-year deal

Al Wahda have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Allan on a two-year contract, the Adnoc UAE Pro League club announced on Sunday night.

Allan, 31, arrives at the Abu Dhabi club following two years in the Premier League with Everton, who signed the former Brazil international from Napoli in 2020 for around $23 million. He was a regular in the Toffees team for his first two seasons, making 52 Premier League appearances, but was yet to feature this campaign.

WELCOME ALLAN 🤙🇧🇷

TO HOME OF CHAMPIONS ✨️#WHDFC pic.twitter.com/tLBmSFsBai — AlWahda FC نادي الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) September 25, 2022

"Al Wahda Football Club has signed Brazilian player Allan in a permanent transfer deal from the English club Everton on a two-season contract, as part of the club's efforts to strengthen the ranks of the first team and meet the requirements of success," Al Wahda posted on the club's Twitter account.

"The club's board of directors welcomed Allan to the club and wish him success during his career with the team. For his part, Allan praised the professional work during the completion of the contractual procedures, expressing his happiness to join the club, and his desire to contribute to more achievements and victories."

Having represented his country 10 times, Allan played more than 200 matches for Napoli, including 158 Serie A appearances and 26 games in the Uefa Champions League.

Wahda, managed by former Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday and Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal, have endured a difficult start to the 2022/23 Adnoc Pro League season, losing two and drawing one of their opening three fixtures. The four-time UAE champions take on newly promoted Al Bataeh away on Sunday.

Allan's arrival follows that of another former Premier League midfielder over the weekend, with former Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers, and Benfica player Adel Taarabt moving to Dubai's Al Nasr.