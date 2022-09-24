World Cup 2022: story behind tent-shaped Al Bayt Stadium, capacity and fixtures

All roads will lead to Qatar when the Fifa World Cup 2022 begins on November 20.

The eyes of the football world will be on the Middle East nation, its culture and hospitality during the showpiece event's first foray into the region.

The final will take place at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, but the tournament is expected to live long in the memories of fans and players.

Matches will be held at eight venues across the country. The other seven venues are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium.

As we build up towards the World Cup, we look at each of the eight venues that host teams and fans during the month-long football carnival.

Al Bayt Stadium

The 60,000 capacity venue has been inspired by one of the bedrocks of Arab culture - the tent. An integral part of the life of the region's nomadic tribes, the tent-inspired design serves two purposes. It celebrates Arab heritage and also provides a practical solution to the problem of climate control during the World Cup.

The shade provided by the tent structure, the Al Bayt Stadium's retractable roof system and advanced cooling systems mean fans will be able to witness matches in comfort.

Almost half of the venue's seats can be dismantled and be used in football projects across the world.

World Cup 2022 fixtures at Al Bayt Stadium

Sunday, November 20: Group A, Qatar v Ecuador (8pm UAE time)

Wednesday, November 23: Group F, Morocco v Croatia (2pm)

Friday, November 25: Group B, England v USA (11pm)

Sunday, November 27: Group E, Spain v Germany (11pm)

Tuesday, November 29: Group A, Netherlands v Qatar (7pm)

Thursday, December 1: Group E, Costa Rica v Germany (11pm)

Round of 16

Sunday, December 4: Match 51, Group B winner v Group A runner-up (11pm)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, December 10: Match 59, Match 51 winner v Match 52 winner (11pm)

Semi-finals

Wednesday, December 14: Match 62, Match 59 winner v Match 60 winner (11pm)