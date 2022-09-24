Sharjah sign former Roma defender Kostas Manolas

UAE side Sharjah have signed Kostas Manolas, the former Roma and Napoli defender, from Olympiacos.

The Greek centre-back, 31, has agreed a two-year contract with the Adnoc Pro League club, with the option to extend for a further season. It is understood to be a free transfer.

In signing for Sharjah, Manolas will join at the club fellow high-profile summer recruits Paco Alcacer and Miralem Pjanic. The former Greek international will know the latter well, having played alongside the midfielder at Roma.

Manolas, who has 42 caps for his country, spent five years with Italy's capital club from 2014 – he made more than 200 appearances – before moving to Napoli in June 2019. Manolas stayed at the Stadio Diego Maradona Stadium for three seasons, winning the Coppa Italia in his first campaign.

He returned to Olympiacos, whom he represented from 2012-2014, in January and went on to help his side claim the top-flight title. Manolas won the same trophy during his first stint and is also a two-time winner of the Greek Cup.

Sharjah, the six-time UAE champions, have begun the new Pro League season in fine form, winning their opening three matches. They last won the championship - their first in 23 years - in 2019.