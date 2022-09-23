World Cup 2022: dhow-boat-inspired Al Janoub Stadium's capacity, fixtures and more

The Qatar World Cup will be a celebration of not only the best in the world of football but also the rise of the Middle East as as a premier sporting destination.

Fans and players from across the world will get a taste of Gulf culture and hospitality when the tournament kicks off on November 20, with the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

Matches will be held at eight venues across the country. The other seven venues are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah).

As we build up towards the World Cup, we look at each of the eight venues that host teams and fans during the month-long football carnival.

Al Janoub Stadium

The Al Janoub Stadium, with a capacity of 40,000, is situated in Al Wakrah - one of Qatar's oldest continuously inhabited areas. The locality has a history of pearl diving and fishing, which is the inspiration behind the design of the stadium that has been modelled on the traditional dhow boat.

Bowed beams hold up the roof, resembling a ship's hull and the structure is meant to resemble upturned dhows "arranged in a huddle to provide shade and shelter". What's more, the roof of the stadium is retractable with the arches extending 230 metres.

The design of the stadium and the advanced air-conditioned systems in the spectator areas and near the pitch mean the stands will be a cool 18° Celsius and the field of play 20° C during the tournament.

World Cup 2022 fixtures at Al Janoub Stadium

Tuesday, November 22: Group D, France v Australia (11pm UAE time)

Thursday, November 24: Group G, Switzerland v Cameroon (2pm)

Saturday, November 26: Group D, Tunisia v Australia (2pm)

Monday, November 28: Group G, Cameroon v Serbia (2pm)

Wednesday, November 30: Group D, Australia v Denmark (7pm)

Round of 16

Monday, December 5: Match 53, Group E winner v Group F runner-up (7pm)