Road to Qatar: how Serbia qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

It was a World Cup qualification campaign to remember for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Serbia who topped Group A to seal their spot in the finals.

READ MORE Road to Qatar: how Portugal qualified for World Cup 2022

The automatic qualification battle went down to the wire when the top two teams, Serbia and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, clashed in their final game.

And it was the Fulham striker who came out on top, scoring a dramatic late winner to book Serbia's plane ticket to Qatar and condemn Portugal to the play-offs.

Mitrovic would also outgun the mighty Ronaldo in the qualification scoring stakes, notching eight times to the Manchester United veteran's six.

Serbia would finish unbeaten in the group stage, three points ahead of the Portuguese. In Qatar, they have been drawn in Group G alongside Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon.

In the gallery above, you can see how Serbia qualified for the finals that kick off on November 20. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

Serbia's fixtures in Qatar

November 24 Brazil v Serbia – Lusail Stadium (11pm)

November 28 Cameroon v Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium (2pm)

December 2 Serbia v Switzerland – Stadium 974 (11pm)