Wolves v Manchester City ratings: Collins 2, Kilman 4; De Bruyne 9, Haaland 7

Erling Haaland struck from outside the area as Manchester City cruised past Wolves 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

City had already taken the lead through Jack Grealish after 55 seconds at Molineux when Haaland picked up the ball 40 metres out, drove towards the penalty box and shot right-footed into the bottom corner in the 16th minute.

It was Haaland’s 11th goal in seven league games since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund — with the majority coming from in front of goal.

“I didn’t know he could score from outside the box,” joked Grealish, while calling Haaland "the best striker in the world playing up front.”

Wolves' already-slim chances ended when defender Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card for a reckless lunge on Grealish in the 33rd minute.

Phil Foden swept in a right-wing cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who provided a similar assist for Grealish’s goal, in the 69th minute to round off a win that took City above Arsenal at the top.

