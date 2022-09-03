Record-breaking Erling Haaland: Nine Manchester City goals and counting - in pictures

Manchester City are banking on Erling Haaland to lift them to new heights, and their faith doesn't appear to be misplaced.

One month into the season and the prolific marksman has already grabbed nine goals and two hat-tricks.

No player has ever made as good a start to the Premier League as the towering Norwegian, bought from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million ($62m) in the summer.

City are banking on Haaland being the heir to long-time striker Sergio Aguero and it's already looking as if that's the case.

Aguero previously held the record for most goals in a player's first five Premier League appearances, with eight along with former Coventry striker Mick Quinn.

Haaland has bettered that, and surely more scoring records will fall if he continues like this.

“What Haaland wants is to win titles," Guardiola said of the striker who scored with his left foot, right foot and head against Nottingham Forest. "Knowing him, he would not be happy to break records if we don’t win titles.

“Sergio is a legend — no one can break his position in the hearts of Man City fans. But Erling has the quality to be there."

Next up is a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, followed by their opening Champions League fixture against Sevilla - a competition Haaland was brought in to help City win for the first time.

To see his season goals so far, see the gallery above.