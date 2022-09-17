Football pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth as Premier League resumes - in pictures

The Premier League paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth as football resumed on Friday.

The English top-flight was back in action for the first time since the Queen died aged 96 on September 8, with last weekend's games postponed as a mark of respect.

Aston Villa had to fight for a 1-0 win over Southampton at Villa Park while Fulham beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground. At both grounds, there was a minute's silence followed by the national anthem in a tribute to the Queen that will be repeated at the rest of the weekend's matches.

There was also applause from fans at both stadiums in the 70th minute to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Demands on police to handle the huge crowds descending on London to pay their respects as the Queen lies in state saw Liverpool's trip to Chelsea and Manchester United's clash against Leeds postponed.

Brighton's meeting with Crystal Palace had previously been postponed due to a rail strike affecting supporters and will not go ahead despite the industrial action being called off.