Premier League predictions: Man City wallop Wolves, Spurs add to Leicester woes

The Premier League returns to action this weekend, albeit with a reduced fixture list due the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more Guardiola compares 'elastic' Haaland to Cruyff and Ibrahimovic

Manchester United against Leeds United and Chelsea versus Liverpool have been postponed due to concerns about police forces being overstretched ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Brighton's match at home to Crystal Palace will also remain postponed. The game was originally called off due to planned industrial action on the rail network, which has now been cancelled.

The matches still going ahead begin on Friday night when Aston Villa take on Southampton and Nottingham Forest face Fulham, both in the Midlands.

Saturday sees Wolves tackle Manchester City at Molineux, Newcastle United entertain Bournemouth on Tyneside and Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester City.

Sunday has Brentford at home to Arsenal and Everton against West Ham United at Goodison Park.

You can see our predictions for the last round of fixtures before the international break in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.