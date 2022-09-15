Chelsea vs RB Salzburg player ratings: Sterling 8, Aubameyang 4; Pavlovic 8, Okafor 6

Graham Potter saw his new Chelsea team held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea had taken the lead through a superb finish by Raheem Sterling, who was played wide on the left by Potter, just after half time.

But the Blues let the three points slip through their fingers when Thiago Silva missed a tackle, allowing Noah Okafor to finish Junior Adamu's low cross 15 minutes from time.

It was a much-improved performance from Chelsea, though, after the defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Group E game last week, that saw manager Thomas Tuchel sacked the following day.

“We're disappointed with the result. I thought the boys gave everything,” said Potter after the match.

“We scored a good goal, but lost a bit in the second half but their goalkeeper has made some good saves. The boys gave everything, it wasn't quite meant to be today.”

Following AC Milan's earlier 3-1 win over Zagreb, Chelsea sit bottom of the group after two games with the Serie A champions up next at Stamford Bridge on October 5.

