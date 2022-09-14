Rudiger and Vinicius Junior train with Real Madrid ahead of European clash - in pictures

Real Madrid take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday looking to maintain their perfect start to the season.

READ MORE Real Madrid return to top of La Liga after comeback win over Mallorca

Carlo Ancelotti's side ran out 3-0 victors in their opening Group F game against Celtic last week that saw Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard all score in the second half in Glasgow.

And they followed up that win by defeating Mallorca 4-1 on Sunday – a result achieved without star striker Karim Benzema – to make it five victories out of five La Liga games so far this campaign.

The veteran France forward, who scored 44 goals for Los Blancos last season and is overwhelming favourite to lift the Ballon d'Or, limped off the pitch in the first half against Celtic with a knee injury that will also rule him out of the Leipzig match.

The Germans, meanwhile, were thrashed 4-1 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk in their group opener – a defeat that resulted in manager Domenico Tedesco being sacked and replaced by former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose.

