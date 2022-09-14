Bayern Munich vs Barcelona ratings: Sane 7, Kimmich 8; Lewandowski 6, Alonso 7

Two second-half goals in three minutes, including a superb chip from Leroy Sane, helped Bayern Munich defeat Barcelona 2-0 on Robert Lewandowski's return to Bavaria in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern's France defender Lucas Hernandez headed in a corner to open the scoring, but it was Sane who put the game beyond doubt for the home side.

Former Manchester City forward Sane, who scored one and created another in Bayern's 2-0 opening Champions League win at Inter Milan, helped turn the match, which was well in Barca's favour after a furious opening half.

The Germany winger scored Bayern's second in the 54th minute, chipping a ball over Catalan keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, just three minutes after Bayern's Hernandez headed in a corner from Joshua Kimmich to open the scoring.

Lewandowski, greeted by warm applause from the home fans during the pre-game warm up, had several chances to open the scoring.

The Pole latched onto a dipping pass from Pedri in the 19th minute, but shot too high, just tickling the top of the crossbar.

Just one minute later the Poland forward again received the ball just metres from Bayern's goal, but his header was saved from close range by Manuel Neuer.

Bayern travel to Barcelona for the return fixture on October 26th.