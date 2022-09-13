Salah and Nunez train as Liverpool look to bounce back from Napoli 'horror' - in pictures

Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their Napoli “horror show” when they take on Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat in their opening Group A clash – a performance the German has since described as the “worst game” of his reign.

“We were miles too open. You can't come to a place like this and not be compact. They were by miles the better team,” said Reds defender Andy Robertson after the match in Naples. “We deserve this result.”

And Klopp admitted to reporters on Monday that he has not enjoyed analysing the performance since.

“I watched the game back plenty of times and it was a real horror show to be honest. It was the worst game we played since I was here,” the former Borussia Dortmund coach said.

“Eight out of 11 were below their level and the three others were not on a top level, just a normal game.”

There was more bad news for Liverpool – and Scotland – with the news that left-back Robertson will be missing Tuesday's game at Anfield.

Klopp revealed that he expects the 28-year-old to be out until after the international break as a result of a knee issue that flared up at the end of last week’s defeat in Italy.

“Robbo now is not 100 per cent,” said Klopp. “[He felt something] very late, 93rd or whatever minute. Actually, he felt it the next day only. But yeah, he is out for at least, I would say, after the international break.”

Ajax started their campaign with a comfortable with a comfortable 4-0 thrashing of Rangers in Amsterdam.

