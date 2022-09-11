Real Madrid salaries 2022/23: Who is the highest paid star at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Real Madrid certainly had a season to remember in 2021/22, winning La Liga for a record 35th time and also claiming their 14th European Cup and 12th Spanish Super Cup.

As their great rivals Barcelona floundered, Los Blancos went from strength to strength under the guidance of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti in his second spell at the club.

Real will be just as determined that the goals of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior and the guile of Tony Kroos and Eden Hazard ensure another successful campaign in 2022/23.

But who is getting rewarded the most for all the silverware going to Madrid? Surprisingly, despite his 50 goals for Real and France last season, Benzema does not sit on top of the pay league at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to sports salary and finance website capology.com.

