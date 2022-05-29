Real Madrid fans party all night after Champions League triumph - in pictures

Thousands of Real Madrid celebrated the club’s latest Champions League triumph all night in the Spanish capital - and were preparing to party again at the Santiago Bernabeu again later on Sunday.

Fans took to the streets of Madrid and packed the club’s traditional celebration spot, the Cibeles square, after Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 for a record-extending 14th European title. The fans lit up flares and chanted the club’s songs and anthem throughout the night.

Many of them had been among the 55,000 who had packed the Bernabeu to watch the final on a giant screen.

The crowd at the Bernabeu erupted when Vinicius Junior scored the only goal and roared as captain Marcelo lifted the trophy.

The team will parade through the city later on Sunday, carrying the Champions League trophy on an open bus. The festivities will begin in a ceremony at a cathedral, then the squad will meet with local authorities and head to the Cibeles, where most fans are expected to be waiting for the team.